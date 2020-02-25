Grant funding available for producers looking to diversify their operations

By TRENTON BUHR - POLICY ASSISTANT,
  • 16 reads
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 1:30pm

Agricultural producers interested in diversifying and taking on a new element to their operation are encouraged to apply for a Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

USDA Rural Development has $37 million in grant funding available for this program in 2020. Individuals and groups of producers can apply for grants up to $75,000 for planning, and $250,000 for implementation and working capital.

The VAPG program was created to assist producers of raw agricultural products with creating minimally-processed goods, such as making cheese from milk or jam from raw berries. To qualify, the physical state of the raw product must change in a way that enhances the market value of the finished product.

Eligible entities include individual independent land owners, groups of agriculture producers, majority-controlled producer-based business ventures, and farmer or rancher cooperatives.

Assisting with diversification since 2000, VAPG is one of the only grant programs offering assistance to producers in diversifying their operations and helping producers strengthen their business model while also lowering their reliance on volatile commodity markets.

The grant application period is open online until March 5 and until March 10 for paper and in-person applicants. Questions about the program should be directed to the applicant’s state USDA Rural Development office. State office information can be found at www.rd.usda.gov/contact-us/state-offices.

Obituaries

Curtis Henry Graham
Curtis Henry Graham died peacefully of natural causes and was ushered into God’s presence on the... READ MORE
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides
Doris Virginia Tucker Schrimpshire
Deborah Faye Lawson Satcher

Sports

Sideline View 02/20/20
College baseball is back in Mississippi. The big three guys of Mississippi State, Ole Miss and... READ MORE
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends

Columnists

Grant funding available for producers looking to diversify their operations
Agricultural producers interested in diversifying and taking on a new element to their operation... READ MORE
Tricare
A Door of Hope
Protective Factors
What Do We See?
Gen. Grisham’s Destruction