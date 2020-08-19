“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS MISSISSIPPI WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

  • 234 reads
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 1:23pm

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in MISSISSIPPI

“American Idol” will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state.

WHERE: “Idol Across America” visits Mississippi with brand-new custom-built Zoom

technology.

WHEN:  REGISTRATION / AUDITIONS – Wednesday, August 26

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

Obituaries

Justin Neill Milstead
Justin Neill Milstead, 34, of Yorktown, Texas, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born November 7,... READ MORE
Flossie Jean Dearman
Jonathan Edward "Teddy" Espey Sr
Billie James Bonner
Barbara Walker Duke
Billy Ray Evans

Columnists

House Summary Week of May 25, 2020
This week, the Legislature shifted focus back to regular business after working to pass the... READ MORE
Like a Child
Living on Through the Pandemic
Medicine for the Soul
VA News 05/14/20
The Carpenter from Galilee