Adopt-a-Senior Clarke County

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Class of 2020 has had to endure their senior year being cut short. In order to show the seniors support and love, a new group has been created on FaceBook that allows members in the community to adopt a senior from Quitman or Enterprise: ADOPT-A-2020 SENIOR Clarke County MS.

Anyone can show these seniors some love by adopting them and mailing them gift cards or a goodie basket to be sent to their house.

To add a senior to be adopted:

Post pictures and information about the senior that will be up for adoption, including the high school they attend so that he/she can be adopted. Put the words “AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION” in all caps at the top of the post so that everyone can know that senior is available for adoption. If you notice that your senior isn’t being adopted and seems to be lost in the mix, then type BUMP in the comment section to bring your post back to the top. After your senior is adopted, please edit your post to show ADOPTED and tag the person who adopted your senior. You will need to get information about your senior to whomever adopted him/her.

To adopt a senior:

To adopt a senior is simple. Type in ADOPT-A-2020 SENIOR Clarke County MS in the search bar on FaceBook and browse through the available seniors to adopt on the page. Just comment on the post for the senior that you plan to adopt and reach out to learn more about that senior and what their interests are.

Quitman and Enterprise are both encouraged to participate in the ADOPT-A-2020 SENIOR group and show some love to our county’s Class of 2020!