Application process for Alligator Hunting Season begins June 1

Applications for the 2020 Public Waters Alligator Season will be available from 10:00 a.m. June 1 through 10:00 a.m. June 8. There are no changes to the application and drawing process from 2019. A total of 960 permits are available within seven hunting zones for the 10-day season. The 2020 season will open at 12:00 p.m. on August 28 and continue through 12:00 p.m. September 7. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an application is required. Applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice. Applications are accepted online at www.mdwfp.com or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

The first drawing will take place on June 15 at 12:00 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12:00 p.m. June 17 to purchase their permit via an electronic link in their winning email notification. Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered in a second drawing of remaining available applicants. The second drawing will take place on June 23 at 12:00 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12:00 p.m. June 25 to purchase their permit. A credit card or debit card and a valid email address is required to complete the online application and permit purchase.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application or a Nonresident with a Mississippi Lifetime License. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call us at 601-432-2199. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.