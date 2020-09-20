Arrest Record for September 2020
Riley Q. Johnson, 23, arrested by SWPD for hold for MDOC, disorderly conduct
Mandi L. Brooks, 43, arrested by SWPD for shoplifting x2
Seth T. Little, 29, arrested by MDOC for probation violation
Jefferson W. Haney, 40, arrested by CCSD for possession of meth
Katara L. Williams, 29, arrested by CCSD for felony malicious mischief
Cortez L. Moffett, 33, arrested by MHP for speed 81 in a 65, DUI other, no DL, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Anthony Lee Johnson, 42, arrested by CCSD for receiving stolen property
Candace R. Boykin, 35, arrested by CCSD for hold for MDOC
Sara K. Hamburg, 34, arrested by MDOC for probation violation
Dakota Owens, 27, arrested by CCSD for felony fleeing
Tyler Thornton, 33, arrested by CCSD for failure to register as a sex offender
David Banks, 25, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery
Summer N. Miller, 20, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery
William S. Ashwell, 38, arrested by CCSD for hold for D-3, possession of controlled substance
Sara Watts, 50, arrested by QPD for contempt of court
Tywon T. Hillie, 22, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery
Demarious T. Dean, 23, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery, hold for MDOC, circuit court bench warrant
D’Iran Jabruce Dumas, 26, arrested by MDOC for warrant, probation violation
Amanda Criddle, 38, arrested by CCSD for warrant
Paul Quick, 53, arrested by CCSD for simple domestic assault
Jermaine Bennoman, 32, arrested by CCSD for trespassing
Jermaine Bennoman, 32, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant, hold for judge, disturbance of a family (domestic)
Timothy Chaney, 36, arrested by MHP for speeding 90 in a 70, DUI other
William Bradley Johnson, 35, arrested by CCSD, hold for circuit court
Peyton Herrington, 22, arrested by CCSD for disorderly conduct
Hannah Samantha Ivy, 28, arrested by CCSD for disorderly conduct hold for MDOC
Barbie Lee Ivy, 32, arrested by CCSD for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, hold for MDOC
Patrick Coleman, 36, arrested by QPD for petit larceny, hold for Jones County – MDOC warrant
Ashkelon Knight, 22, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana with intent with firearm
Delanney Ford, 30, arrested by CCSD for murder
Steven Prince, 64, arrested by CCSD for domestic violence and simple assault
Demarcus Lee Hamilton, 23, arrested by QPD for willful trespassing
Titus Miller, 36, arrested for driving with suspended driver’s license and improper towing
Romonos McGowan, 43, arrested by MHP for speeding, suspended driver’s license, DUI other, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, improper lane pass, no seat belt, drug paraphernalia, wrong way driving, and failure to yield to blue light
Joe Felps, 45, arrested by CCSD for grand larceny, hold for Clarke County, AL
Danny Dial, 36, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana, trespassing, disorderly conduct
Jacob T. Kirkman, 28, arrested for bench warrant
Freddie Leggett, 46, arrested by CCSD for DUI 1st offense, careless driving, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving with no license, possession of controlled substance
Dennis Gates, Jr., 38, arrested by QPD, hold for Hameton County, TN
Jesse Earl Williams, 40, arrested by CCSD for vandalism, domestic violence simple assault
Taelor Renee Turner, 30, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, capias (warrant)
Christopher Thames, 57, arrested by QPD for hold for MDOC
James Harris, 43, arrested by QPD for hold for MDOC
Glennie Nicholson, 33, arrested by CCSD for disturbance of family
Bruce Lee Davis, 33, arrested by CCSD for 2 counts of burglary and aggravated domestic violence
Riley Johnson, 23, arrested by CCSD for exploitation of vulnerable adult, petty larceny, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest
Amber Robinson, 30, arrested by CCSD for exploitation of vulnerable person and petit larceny
Kaleb McTaggart, 41, for capias and controlled substance
Jillya Dillard, 32, arrested by CCSD for capias and controlled substance
Matthew Irby, 34, arrested by CCSD for disregard for traffic device, no insurance, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance (felony) Jacquan Anthony Goette, 25, arrested by CCSD for warrant
James Farrell Gaitanis, 49, arrested by CCSD for taking motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and hold for CID