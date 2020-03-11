Black History: The Lola Hardaway story

By ANNIE LOU BROWN BURNS,
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:47pm

During the month of February, we celebrated black history.  We fondly and sadly remembered many renowned figures, both nationally and locally, who struggled, sacrificed, and made significant contributions to society.  Those sacrifices changed their lives and the lives of thos

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Clarke County Tribune. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1N7uNna
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1EZZTYb
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1FMyJUB

Obituaries

Calvin Adams Sanders
Calvin Adams Sanders, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center... READ MORE
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Curtis Henry Graham
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides

Sports

Sideline View 02/27/20
Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi are 6-1 on the young college baseball season while Mississippi... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views

Columnists

Notes from the Mayor March 12, 2020
Dr. Seuss was the featured attraction last week at the Quitman Lower Elementary School.
Don't throw it away!
Watching the Neighborhood
The National Defense Authorization Act
Closer Than A Brother
Drop the Stick