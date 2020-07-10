Creature Comforts ‘Emptying the Shelters’ Saturday

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Empty the Shelters (ETS) event will take place July 10-12. Over 160 of BPF’s shelter and rescue partners are participating in this reduced fee adoption event which will aim to find forever homes for thousands of cats and dogs. Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation, now’s the time to adopt a new best friend for $25.

“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Participating shelters will work with interested adopters to schedule meet and greet appointments following local COVID-19 guidelines.

“Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF, said Bissell. Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters.”

All animals included in the ETS promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.

Since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, 6,231 pets were adopted during two ETS events executed by appointment only.

If you’re unable to adopt, please consider supporting Creature Comforts Animals Shelter.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.