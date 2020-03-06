DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME IS REMINDER TO CHECK SMOKE ALARMS

JACKSON, Miss. – Even though most clocks will update automatically this Sunday, State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wants everyone to use the time change as a reminder to test smoke alarms.

At last check, there have been 23 fire deaths in 2020. In 16 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you cannot afford smoke alarms, call your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.

“This is also a good time to talk to your children and other family members in your home about what to do if there is a fire. Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire,” Chaney said.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following safety tips:

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.

Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.

Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall.

Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.

Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet once out of the home.

Go to the Mississippi Insurance Department website for more smoke alarm and fire safety tips: http://www.mid.ms.gov/preparedness/fire.aspx