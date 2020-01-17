Emergency Conservation Program Signup Announced for Clarke County

Clarke County has been approved to implement the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) for severe damage to eligible agricultural land related to a series of tornadoes on December 16, 2019. Landowners and agricultural producers may submit a request for cost-share assistance between January 15, 2020 and February 28, 2020. Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the ECP administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office if the damage:

• will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use

• is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area

• affect the productive capacity of the farmland

• will impair or endanger the land.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. Certain limited resource and socially disadvantaged producers may receive up to 90 percent cost-share. No producer is eligible for more than $500,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:

• removing debris from farmland

• restoring permanent fences.

Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster may contact the local FSA County Office at1030-A Hwy 19S, Meridian or by phone @ 601-483-4100, Ext 2, and request assistance from January 15, 2020 through February 28, 2020.

To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:

• an application for cost-share assistance has been filed

• the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area

• the Agency responsible for technical assistance has made a needs determination.

Generally, the FSA office will need a copy of your deed, if not already on file with this office, each owner’s information plus any tenant that will contribute to the practice, and at least 1 dated photo of the damage. Contact the FSA office by February 28, 2020 if you had severe agricultural damage from this event.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.