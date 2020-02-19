EMRL earns Mississippi Library Stars

Recently the Mississippi Library Commission (MLC) named 12 library systems as Mississippi Library Stars for FY 2018, including East Mississippi Regional Library. The concept of Library Stars is based on the national professional magazine, Library Journal. The publication separates library systems into categories by expenditures that they report on the annual Public Library Statistics report that is submitted to the Institute for Museum and Library Services. The Mississippi Library Star ratings are then calculated by comparing libraries in the following areas:

• Mississippi Measures, an amalgamation of ILL, statewide database use, number of registered users, and items withdrawn. Mississippi public libraries are required to report on these items annually as part of the Mississippi Public Library System Accreditation Program since they represent nationally recognized standards in library service. Additionally, some of these measures are provided to all public libraries and do not represent a cost to individual libraries.

• Circulation per capita

• Total program attendance per capita

• Public Internet terminal uses per capita

MLC is awarding Mississippi Library Stars to the three highest-scoring library systems in each of four expenditure categories. Mississippi Library Stars are awarded to the following libraries for their performance in Fiscal Year 2018 (October 1, 2017-September 30, 2018):

Up to $300,000 Expenditure Category

• Sharkey-Issaquena County Library System

• Marks-Quitman

• Union County Library System

$300,001-$600,001

• Carnegie Public Library of Clarksdale and Coahoma County

• East Mississippi Regional Library

• Judge George Armstrong Library

$600,001-$1,000,000

• Sunflower County Library System

• Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System

• Northeast Regional Library System

$1,000,000+

• The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, & Forrest County

• Jackson-George Regional Library System

• Lincoln-Lawrence-Franklin Regional Library System

The winning libraries will receive a certificate and a Mississippi Star Library star to feature on their website. For further information on the Mississippi Star Libraries, contact Lacy Ellinwood, MLC Library Development Director, at lellinwood@mlc.lib.ms.us.

The Mississippi Library Commission supports innovative programs and initiatives to strengthen and enhance library services for all Mississippians. The agency is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, with additional funding provided through the Institute of Museum and Library Services under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), offering leadership in library services, advocacy, and training for library professionals and paraprofessionals.