Familiar face at Long’s Fish Camp long gone

People who have gone to Long’s Fish Camp recently have most likely noticed one of the icons of the restaurant missing.

After 45 years of outstanding service, Red Wilkins has decided to retire from his job at Longs. He had originally taken the job to fill in until the owners were able to fill the position. Instead of anyone else being hired, Red stayed on and became the man that customers have loved to see and interact with every time they visited the fish camp. Now, he feels that it is just time for him to go home.

“I’m getting too old now,” stated Red. “It’s time to go home.”

Red has truly loved his job at the fish camp and will always have some fond memories from his experience there.

“My favorite thing has been seeing the people. I’m going to miss seeing the people,” said Red. “One of my favorite things when I first started working here was that my mother lived with me. She was old, and I carried her fish twice a week. I thought that was good for her. I did that for several years.”

Before he started working at the restaurant, Red used to be a math teacher. His skills in math helped him with his job and never ceased to amaze the customers and the people he worked with.

“He was so good that he knew a lot of our regular customers and what they eat,” explained fish camp owner Troy Smith. “A lot of times he would see them when they started coming towards the cash register, and he’d have their change already made out and ready for them. He knew what they were eating and already knew what they would probably be paying with. He’s been real good to me too. I’ve never had one penny lost while he’s been at the register.”

The love everyone has for Red goes beyond his hard work. Everyone will miss Red based on his kindness.

“He has the biggest heart of any man I know,” said Troy. “He takes care of so many people who are elderly. I’ve never seen a man who has helped so many people in need as Mr. Red. He’s just a good guy. He’s an honorable and trustworthy guy.”

Red is now able to get some much deserved rest and relax all he wants. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement Mr. Red!