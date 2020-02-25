FEMA Region IV Seeks Youth Leaders for National Youth Preparedness Council

Youth from communities across the Southeast are encouraged to apply for FEMA’s national Youth Preparedness Council. The Council provides an opportunity for young leaders to share their perspectives, feedback, and opinions related to preparedness, and grow their leadership skills while supporting the resilience of their communities.

Students in 8th through 11th grades may apply through a written or video response at https://community.fema.gov/applytoYPC. Youth who are interested in applying must submit a completed application form, two letters of recommendation, academic records, and a list of extracurricular activities. All applications and supporting materials must be received before 9 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT, on March 8. Students who apply for the national Youth Preparedness Council also will be considered for Region IV’s Youth Preparedness Council.

“FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council is developing the next generation of emergency managers and community leaders. These teens recognize the importance of preparedness and are making their communities safer and more resilient,” said Gracia Szczech, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region IV, which includes the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Youth Preparedness Council application website was recently revamped with a fresh look and enhanced user experience. Teens are now encouraged to share their academic achievements, ways they have positively influenced their communities, and any leadership experiences. Council members are selected based on these criteria, as well as extracurricular activities and any experience related to preparedness and emergency management. New council members will be announced in May.

Formed in 2012, the Youth Preparedness Council provides an opportunity for youth leaders to serve on a distinguished national council and participate in the Youth Preparedness Council Summit in Washington, D.C. During their two-year terms, they will complete both local- and national-level projects and share their ideas on disaster preparedness with FEMA leadership and national organizations.

To learn more about the Youth Preparedness Council and the application process, visit ready.gov/kids/youth-preparedness-council.

