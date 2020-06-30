Fireworks at Archusa Friday

Every year Archusa puts on a firework display on July 3rd. This has become a yearly tradition for many families to enjoy right here in Clarke County. Thankfully this year they will be able to wow us yet again. So, grab a blanket or lawn chair, and be at Archusa Creek on July 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Make plans to get there early. The great local band who everyone loves to hear play, The Rascoe-Thomas Band, will begin preforming at 7:00 p.m. Glow-in-the-dark necklaces, Italian Ice and concessions will be available. A perfect treat for a hot July night. Also, there will be a boat parade. If you would like to participate, contact Janice Clarke for more information. Make plans to sit back, relax, and watch the Clarke County night sky light up as we celebrate Independence Day!