First United Methodist Church Flea Market

The First United Methodist Church in Quitman is having its annual flea market to help raise money for the cancer benevolence fund. This year is the biggest sale yet and includes an amazing variety of items.

“There are some truly wonderful buys for people who need different things,” stated Rosemary Hopkins. “We have something that fits everyone’s needs or desires. They just have to come and look around.”

The flea market contains jewelry, books, cookware, appliances, holiday décor, baby items and toys, home décor, handmade items, true antiques, and much more.

All of the proceeds go into the cancer benevolence fund.

“We started doing this to make money for Relay for Life,” explained Rosemary. “When we stopped doing Relay for Life, we made the decision that we would continue to raise money for cancer patients.”

The church has been very successful with its flea market each year and takes pride in being able to assist cancer patients who really need it. They are also thankful to everyone in the community who contributes to the flea market through donations and purchases.

“We appreciate all the people who do come,” stated Rosemary. “That is so important. We need customers to raise the money, so we really do appreciate all those who come and buy.”

All of the items are very reasonably priced. Any checks can be made payable to Anderson’s Cancer Benevolent Fund.

The flea market will be open for sales on the following days and times:

March 13 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.

March 21 from 8:00-11:00 a.m.

March 28 from 8:00-11:00 a.m.

Please go out and support this amazing fundraiser to benefit cancer patients at the First United Methodist Church in Quitman!