Former Sheriff passes away

When Billy Ray Evans retired from law enforcement after his two terms as Sheriff of Clarke County, his words were, “The best people in the world live right here in Clarke County. And I’m not going anywhere. I plan to stay right here for the rest of my life.”

He did just that. He passed away at his home in the Brewer Community on July 25 at the age of 85.

Billy Ray was an icon in the Clarke County community, having served in law enforcement for 24+ years. Evans served as Sheriff for two terms from 1992 to 2000.

He was born and raised in Quitman and attended Quitman High School and Meridian Junior College. During his lifetime, he worked at Quitman Knitting Mills and Akins Tire Company for many years before retiring to become sheriff.

In 1969, he got his first taste of law enforcement when he took the position of deputy with the Sheriff’s Department as a second job, according to Clarke County Tribune archives. In 1980, he was elected constable and served three terms before running for sheriff.

Sherriff Todd Kemp worked under Billy Ray at the Sheriff’s Department during both terms. “He loved people and loved communicating with folks,” stated Sheriff Kemp. “He knew people all up and down the state line.”

Evans was also a member of the Terral Masonic Lodge, Hamasa Shriners, the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association and Pine Grove Baptist Church. He loved working on his farm tending to his animals.

Billy Ray left behind his wife, Deby, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends in the community.

