FUMC donates to STAC

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 1:43pm

The First United Methodist Church in Quitman has finished up its fund raisers for Standing Together Against Cancer (STAC). The church raised $3,123.15 to donate to the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolent Fund. The fund raisers included their annual pancake breakfast and community flea market. The church is very thankful for all the members of the community who participated and made the donation possible. “We believe all the efforts in these projects are worthwhile as we fight against cancer,” stated Rosemary Hopkins.

