Glade Memorial Highway dedicated in Jones County

For many years, Fred Blackledge and Frank Lucas guided students of Glade School as they embarked on journeys of education, sports and life. Fittingly so, the strip of Highway 15 that guides students to and from Glade Elementary will now bear their names in honor of the impact they both had on the surrounding community.

In November 2019, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 726, designating the section of Highway 15 between the corporate limits of the city of Laurel and the intersection of Triangle Drive/Country Circle as the “Glade Memorial Highway” in memory of the late Blackledge and Lucas.

“It’s easy to see the lasting impression these two men have left on the countless students they crossed paths with during their time with the Jones County School System,” said Tom King, chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to recognize the difference they each made in so many lives.”

Blackledge, who passed away in July 1970 at the age of 59, was a World War II veteran and graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi. For more than 30 years, he worked within the Jones County School System, 19 of which he served as the superintendent of Glade School.

Lucas, who passed away in August 2000, was a Mississippi State alumnus with more than 35 years serving Jones County schools,

Thursday morning, a dedication service took place at Glade Elementary to unveil the new road sign and celebrate the lives of the two men receiving the honor. The school gym was filled with family members, friends and former students who all seemed to have stories to share about how Blackledge and Lucas personally impacted them many, many years ago.

Anna Tucker, who graduated from Glade and still works there as a teacher, recalled memories of her days as a student-athlete. Both Blackledge and Lucas took separate turns coaching Tucker’s high school basketball team, during which time she learned many things from their character and leadership.

“I doubt that we really knew as students just how much they were influencing us back then,” Tucker said. “They laid foundations for us. Through their lives, we learned important lessons about God, our country and family.”

Tommy Scrimpshire, another former student, shared about the time Coach Lucas used sports as motivation to get him back into school after he dropped out at a young age.

“The very next day, I enrolled at Glade School,” Scrimpshire said. “I loved it, and I never wanted to miss a day. Coach Lucas taught us about teamwork, hard work and dedication. He helped change my life.”

Fred Blackledge, son of the former superintendent, shared stories about Blackledge’s role in the founding of Glade Baptist Church. Its roots originated in the Glade School gymnasium, where its founding members met before opening the doors to their first house of worship. Blackledge was a proud and active member of the church for many years, serving as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.

“If my dad could be here today,” Blackledge said in closing, “he would tell us that life on this earth is so temporary. But through trusting our lord and savior, Jesus Christ, we can all have eternal life.”