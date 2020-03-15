Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

FINAL REPORT OF THE

FEBRUARY 2020 GRAND JURY OF CLARKE COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

We, the Grand Jury of the February 2020 Term of the Circuit Court of Clarke County, Mississippi, taken from the body of good and lawful men and women of said County and State, present this our report of investigations and recommendation. We have thus far been in session two (2) days and have examined seven (7) witnesses and returned fifty-nine (59) true bills of indictment into open Court and six (6) no true bills of indictment. We make the following recommendations:

Clarke County Jail

We, the Grand Jury, inspected this facility and found that the facility needs some touch up work. The area around Sheila’s office needed more organization and new furniture. Eric O’Neil’s office needs new interview chairs. The Sheriff’s Office needs an interview room, where no files are kept for all to see. The stairwell needs a fresh coat of paint and new carpet. The mattresses that are torn or ripped need to be replaced. The tile around the utility room needs to be replaced. The ice maker needs to be cleaned; there was mold around the edges of the ice maker. The outside of the facility needs to be pressure washed to keep mold from spreading inside the building. There needs to be some type of window covering for the female cells (something besides cardboard boxes). The shower in booking needs a facelift. There was rust in the shower and needs painting. There also needs to be a better setup to protect expensive equipment in the fingerprinting area. The Sheriff’s office needs more storage space and office space.

The staff was friendly.

Respectfully submitted this the 25th day of February, 2020.

Indictments for the February 2020 Term

• J.C. Bland, Jr., charged with Ct. I: sale of cont. substance, Ct. II: sale of cont. substance

• Christian Donovan Shope, charged with Ct. I: sale of cont. substance, enhanced, Ct. II: conspiracy

• Robert Deantoine Heidelberg, charged with Ct. I: sale of a cont. substance, Ct. II: conspiracy

• James Kaleb McTaggart, charged with possession of a cont. substance

• Tavaris Cooley, charged with sale of a cont. substance within 1500 feet of a school/church, enhanced

• Lee Morse Carmichael, charged with possession of a cont. substance, habitual

• Raymond Nevell Robinson, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II: possession of cont. substance

• Marcus Acquilliuse Pearson, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II: sale of cont. substance within 1500 ft school/church, enhanced/ habitual

• Carlos Morgan, charged with Ct. I: sale of cont. substance, Ct. II: possession of cont. substance, Ct. III: possession of cont. substance, Ct. IV: sale of cont. substance, Ct. V: sale of cont. substance, enhanced, habitual

• Eugenia Kay Estes, charged with sale of cont. substance within 1500 ft. school/church, enhanced

• Pete Nolan Volking, charged with sale of cont. substance, habitual

• Christopher Michael Dew, charged with possession of cont. substance

• Molly Adair McTaggart, charged with possession of cont. substance

• Delaney Moore, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III, Ct. IV, Ct. V, Ct. VI: possession of cont. substance

• Travis Kildow, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III, Ct. IV, Ct. V, Ct. VI: possession of cont. substance

• Jenna Greenhagen, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III, Ct. IV, Ct. V, Ct. VI: possession of cont. substance

• Joshua Hawk, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III, Ct. IV, Ct. V, Ct. VI: possession of cont. substance

• Shayla Billings, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III, Ct. IV, Ct. V, Ct. VI: possession of cont. substance

• Wesley Tab Robinson, charged with sale of a cont. substance

• Clint Alexander Dearmon, charged with possession of a cont. substance

• Dewayne Glen Roberts, charged with possession of a cont. substance

• Dale Earl Hall, charged with Ct. I: felony eluding LEO, Ct. II: possession weapon by felon, habitual

• Teddy Andrew Townsend, charged with kidnapping

• Dustin Lee Sullivan, charged with burglary of a dwelling

• Dean Erby Rolison, charged with burglary of a dwelling

• Lindsey Dewayne Bradley, charged with kidnapping

• Marquis Tyshaun Carter, charged with felony eluding LEO

• Robert Anthony Herrington, charged with felony eluding LEO

• Trisha Nichole Kimpel, charged with possession of cont. substance

• Roshundra Tillman, charged with Ct. I, Ct. II, Ct. III: exploitation of a vulnerable adult, habitual

• Deangela Terrell, charged with arson – first degree

• Richard Lewis Reeves, charged with removing property subject to lien

• Anthony Larome Davis, charged with failing to register as sex offender

• James Milton Williams, Jr., charged with motor vehicle theft

• Damorian Thomas, charged with Ct I: shooting into a dwelling, Ct II, Ct. III: aggravated domestic violence, Ct VI, Ct V: agg. assault, Ct. VI: drive by shooting

• Tyler McAuthur Thornton, charged with failure to register as sex offender

• Dean Erby Rolison, charged with felony DUI

• Davis Maurice James, charged with Ct I: attempted burglary of auto, Ct II: burglary of auto, Ct III: possession of weapon by felon

• John David Jones, charged with possession of stolen firearm