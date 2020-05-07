Have you filled out your 2020 Census? It’s required by law

The 2020 Census is underway, and more households are responding every day. In fact, 54% of Clarke County has responded online, by phone or by mail. Mississippi ranks 31st nationwide with 47.2% households responding to this year’s Census. In 2010, only 66% of Clarke County participated in the Census count and was estimated at 16,732 people in the county.

Getting a complete and accurate census count is critically important. That's why your response is required by law. This once-in-a-decade count is your opportunity to take charge of your future and shape your community. It is important and we need everyone in Mississippi counted and we need your help.

Why is the Census important?

The 2020 Census will provide a snapshot of our nation—who we are, where we live, and so much more.

The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.

The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. It is important for funding our hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs and more in our communities, which impacts everyone.

Questions Asked on the Form

The 2020 Census is easy. You will answer a simple questionnaire about yourself and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020. Some items asked are everyone’s name, age, birthdate, ethnicity, race, sex, and relation to applicant that lives in the household.

During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for your Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, or your bank or credit card account numbers. Additionally, there is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

What Happens to Your Answers?

Your personal information is kept confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes.

Your responses are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home.

How can I respond to the census?

There are several ways you can respond to the census:

• Online at My2020Census.org

• Phone at 844-330-2020 (for English Speakers)

• By mail if you received your copy

If you do not respond, the U.S. Census Bureau will follow up in person to collect your response.

For more information about the Census please visit My2020Census.org.