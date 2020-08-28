To Help Hurricane Laura victims

We are in direct communication with emergency management officials in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. We know everyone wants to help but right now, the very best way to do that is through a monetary donation.

If (or when) affected communities provide us with a list of needs, we will share that here.

We have pulled some links to non-profit agencies who helped us after #HurricaneMichael. This is not an endorsement, just a list to get you started. There are many other organizations who responded to us. You should always vet any organization to whom you donate.

The Salvation Army has set up 44 mobile feeding stations to aid first-responders and survivors across Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. You can donate here to help provide food and other supplies: https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/

The Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers in Louisiana and Texas providing medical services and aiding in relief efforts. Donations can be made on its website, or text the code LAURA to 90999 to donate $10. To protect survivors living in shelters from the spread of the coronavirus, the Red Cross will not accept donations of food, clothes or other supplies. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-laura-donations.html/

Americares Foundation has set up a dedicated relief fund to support its deliveries of medicine, personal protective equipment, or P.P.E., and medical supplies to disaster areas. https://secure.americares.org/

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has set up a fund to support both short- and long-term relief efforts. You can text LAURA to 40403 to donate, or do so on their website. https://unitedwayswla.org/DisasterFund

All Hands and Hearts is an emergency response organization that deploys volunteers to disaster sites to help with cleaning, rebuilding homes and creating a long-term recovery plan. You can donate to its Hurricane Laura Relief fund or sign up to volunteer. https://give.allhandsandhearts.org/

Mercy Chefs has set up mobile kitchens and teams of professional chefs in the affected area to plan, prepare and serve restaurant quality meals for the community members in need. https://mercychefs.com/donation/

World Central Kitchen has mobilized resources to the affected area. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks or emergency kitchens, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively. https://donate.wck.org/

Team Rubicon has deployed teams to the affected area. Team Rubicon’s mission is providing relief to those affected by disaster, no matter when or where they strike. By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions, Team Rubicon aims to provide the greatest service and impact possible. https://fundraise.teamrubiconusa.org/

Samaritan's Purse mobilizes staff and equipment and enlists thousands of volunteers to provide emergency aid to victims of tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters in the United States. They often stay behind after the initial response to rebuild or restore houses for needy families. https://samaritanspurse.org/