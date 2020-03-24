High speed chase leads to arrest

By BRITTNEY MANGUM,
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 2:39pm

Authorities had an eventful day Wednesday, March 11, chasing and searching for Woodie Keith Bawcum of Collinsville. An incident in Clarke County on Tuesday started the situation.

“Shane Harper stopped him last night on Highway 18 because he didn’t have a tag,” explained Sheriff Todd Kemp. “Then, he went to Lauderdale County, stole a tag off someone else’s vehicle, and put it on his vehicle. That’s why the Lauderdale County deputy attempted to stop him. It was because of the switched tag.”

When the Lauderdale County deputy was going to speak with Bawcum, he sped off, leading authorities on a high speed pursuit down Highway 11.

When he reached Pachuta, Bawcum turned and went down Highway 18 to the interstate and proceeded to drive north. In an attempt to get away from the authorities, he intentionally hit a Clarke County patrol car.

“The patrol car only had minor damage,” stated Kemp. “It’s just superficial damage. It’ll be fine. There were no injuries to any of the officers.”

After ramming the patrol car, Bawcum abandoned his vehicle in the median and fled on foot.

Around lunch time, he stole an ATV side by side from a family and continued to elude authorities.

“Deputies from Jasper, Clarke, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol all converged on the area he was in and was able to flush the individual out around 2:30 p.m.,” said Kemp. “The subject ran the ATV aground, fled on foot, and was able to be taken into custody by Clarke, Jasper, and the Highway Patrol.”

Bawcum was apprehended without incident, and no officers or citizens were injured during the pursuit and search.

