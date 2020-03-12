Jail Docket 03/12/2020
J. Houston Johnson, 38, arrested by QPD for trespassing and domestic violence
Darla McDonald, 33, arrested by MHP for DUI 1st
Houston Leo Mixon, 26, arrested by OPD7 for warrant FTA
Christian Shope, 26, arrested by QPD for no DL, no insurance
Brittney D. Koch, 31, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Brian M. Knighten, 37, arrested by CCSD for sale of cocaine within 1500 feet of church
Alandis M. Conner, 37, arrested by CCSD for 1 ct sale of crack cocaine 1500 feet of church, 1 ct sale of marijuana 1500 feet of church, 2 cts sale of meth 1500 feet of church
Ronald K. Clark, 62, arrested by SWPD for public drunk, unregistered sex offender
Jacolynn T. Peters, 39, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, hold for cid, possession of marijuana
William G. Stalling, 22, arrested by CCSD for possession of meth
Kerri L. Kelly, 28, arrested by CCSD for dog stealing
William John Stallings, 45, arrested by CCSD for possession of meth
Mercedes Martinez, 27, arrested by CCSD for trespassing, disturbance of family
Christopher M. Thames, 56, arrested by CCSD for 1 ct sale of illegal narcotics, hold inv, 2 cts sale of crack cocaine
Ronald J. Milsap, 58, arrested by CCSD for sale of crack cocaine within 1500 feet of a church, hold inv
Lynda Bester, 53, arrested by CCSD for 3 cts to sell illegal contraband, hold inv
Tory Miller, 45, arrested by CCSD for receiving stolen property, sale of controlled substance x3, possession of meth, possession of crack
Daniel E. Conner, 46, arrested by CCSD for sale of marijuana within 1500 feet of a church