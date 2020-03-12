Jail Docket 03/12/2020

J. Houston Johnson, 38, arrested by QPD for trespassing and domestic violence

Darla McDonald, 33, arrested by MHP for DUI 1st

Houston Leo Mixon, 26, arrested by OPD7 for warrant FTA

Christian Shope, 26, arrested by QPD for no DL, no insurance

Brittney D. Koch, 31, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz

Brian M. Knighten, 37, arrested by CCSD for sale of cocaine within 1500 feet of church

Alandis M. Conner, 37, arrested by CCSD for 1 ct sale of crack cocaine 1500 feet of church, 1 ct sale of marijuana 1500 feet of church, 2 cts sale of meth 1500 feet of church

Ronald K. Clark, 62, arrested by SWPD for public drunk, unregistered sex offender

Jacolynn T. Peters, 39, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, hold for cid, possession of marijuana

William G. Stalling, 22, arrested by CCSD for possession of meth

Kerri L. Kelly, 28, arrested by CCSD for dog stealing

William John Stallings, 45, arrested by CCSD for possession of meth

Mercedes Martinez, 27, arrested by CCSD for trespassing, disturbance of family

Christopher M. Thames, 56, arrested by CCSD for 1 ct sale of illegal narcotics, hold inv, 2 cts sale of crack cocaine

Ronald J. Milsap, 58, arrested by CCSD for sale of crack cocaine within 1500 feet of a church, hold inv

Lynda Bester, 53, arrested by CCSD for 3 cts to sell illegal contraband, hold inv

Tory Miller, 45, arrested by CCSD for receiving stolen property, sale of controlled substance x3, possession of meth, possession of crack

Daniel E. Conner, 46, arrested by CCSD for sale of marijuana within 1500 feet of a church