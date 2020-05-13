Jail docket 05/14/20

Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:39pm

Shawn M. McKenzie, 26, arrested by CCSD for family disturbance

Alandus Conner, 37, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana w/intent, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine w/intent, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of cocaine, MDOC hold

Jessica N. Tidwell, 28, arrested by CCSD for resisting arrest

James Anthony Dock, 40, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

James R. Craven, 48, arrested by CCSD for possession of methamphetamine

Albert C. McCarty, 55, arrested by QPD for no DL

Jabritany W. Collins, 27, arrested by QPD for no DL

Jonnie Irby, 51, arrested by CCSD for simple assault/domestic

Homer Malone, 62, arrested by CCSD for contempt of court, stalking, hold for CI

Amber L. Robinson, arrested by SWD for shoplifting x2

