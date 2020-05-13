Jail docket 05/14/20
Shawn M. McKenzie, 26, arrested by CCSD for family disturbance
Alandus Conner, 37, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana w/intent, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine w/intent, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of cocaine, MDOC hold
Jessica N. Tidwell, 28, arrested by CCSD for resisting arrest
James Anthony Dock, 40, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
James R. Craven, 48, arrested by CCSD for possession of methamphetamine
Albert C. McCarty, 55, arrested by QPD for no DL
Jabritany W. Collins, 27, arrested by QPD for no DL
Jonnie Irby, 51, arrested by CCSD for simple assault/domestic
Homer Malone, 62, arrested by CCSD for contempt of court, stalking, hold for CI
Amber L. Robinson, arrested by SWD for shoplifting x2