Jail Docket 05/21/20

  274 reads
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 4:18pm

• Ashley Whitaker, 29, was arrested by CCSD for disorderly conduct and simple assault

• Annie Ivy, 33, was arrested by CCSD for disorderly conduct and possession of a concealed weapon

• Victoria Wyche, 34, was arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia

• Matthew Irby, 33, was arrested by CCSD for failure to appear, bench warrant

• Artegas Nelson, 24, was arrested by CCSD for probation violation, hold for MDOC

• Marcry Pearson, 25, was arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, disregard traffic device

•  Charlie Williams, 37, was arrested by CCSD for aggravated assault, domestic violence

• Betty Ray, 49, was arrested by EPD for careless driving, open container, DUI 1st offence, no insurance

• Jeremy Irby, 34, was arrested by CCSD for aggravated assault, domestic violence

• Molly McTaggart, 44, was arrested by EPD for no tag, no insurance, DUI 1st offence, possession of paraphernalia

• William Stalling, 45, was arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia and child support warrant

• Ashkeron Knight, 28, was arrested by QPD for controlled substance

• Henry Way, 63, was arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, simple assault, failure to comply

• Jennifer Rigdon, 41, was arrested by QPD for possession of narcotics, hold for Delta 2

• Ashlee Turner, 31, was arrested by QPD for possession of narcotics, hold for Delta 2

• David Grayson, 41, was arrested by CCSD for DUI 1st offence, driving with suspended drivers license, hold for D3

