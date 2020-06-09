Jail Docket 06/04/20

Herbert A. Jenkins, 24, arrested by EPD for possession of paraphernalia, possession marijuana

Amber Jo Stroud, 24, arrested by EPD for careless driving, suspended DL, possession of paraphernalia, DUI other

JC C. Bland, 34, arrested by QPD for felony fleeing, hold for CID, felon in possession of firearm

Raymond Robinson, 34, arrested by CCSD for C1 possession of controlled substance, C1 possession of controlled substance

Mindy A. Davis, 33, arrested by EPD for careless driving, no DL, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy

James E. Vale, 58, arrested by QPD for disturbance of peace

Sarah Watts, 50, arrested by QPD for shoplifting

Isaiah Roberts, 24, arrested by CCSD for murder

Carl Alton, 41, arrested by CCSD for possession of methamphetamine and hold for D2