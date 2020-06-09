Jail Docket 06/04/20

  • 81 reads
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:11pm

Herbert A. Jenkins, 24, arrested by EPD for possession of paraphernalia, possession marijuana

Amber Jo Stroud, 24, arrested by EPD for careless driving, suspended DL, possession of paraphernalia, DUI other

JC C. Bland, 34, arrested by QPD for felony fleeing, hold for CID, felon in possession of firearm

Raymond Robinson, 34, arrested by CCSD for C1 possession of controlled substance, C1 possession of controlled substance

Mindy A. Davis, 33, arrested by EPD for careless driving, no DL, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy

James E. Vale, 58, arrested by QPD for disturbance of peace

Sarah Watts, 50, arrested by QPD for shoplifting

Isaiah Roberts, 24, arrested by CCSD for murder

Carl Alton, 41, arrested by CCSD for possession of methamphetamine and hold for D2

Obituaries

James Carlton Johnson
James Carlton Johnson, 78, of Stonewall, Mississippi, passed away on May 26, 2020, at his... READ MORE
Jamison Casey Dunigan
Glynnie Carol Abston
Mr. L. B. “Bubba” Hutto
Laura Ellen Sisson
William Bartley Tims

Columnists

House Summary Week of May 25, 2020
This week, the Legislature shifted focus back to regular business after working to pass the... READ MORE
Like a Child
Living on Through the Pandemic
Medicine for the Soul
VA News 05/14/20
The Carpenter from Galilee