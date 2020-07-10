Jail Docket 07/02/20

• Deborah D. Thompson, 52, arrested by EPD for possession of paraphernalia

• Zachary Parker, 22, arrested by EPD for possession of paraphernalia

• Chelsey Varnado, 31, arrested by CCSD for sale of meth x2, possession of meth with intent while in possession of firearm

• Guy A. Hammond, 51, arrested by CCSD for felon in possession of firearm, possession of stolen firearm

• Jeffery Peden, 28, arrested by CCSD for 2x counts sale of controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth while in possession of firearm

• Jessica M. Walker, 34, arrested by CCSD for identification cards, unlawful use of cards

• David B. McNeil, 43, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

• Timothy Mixon, 53, arrested by CCSD for hold for narcotics, possession of meth

• Danny Hudson, 41, arrested by SWPD for hold for Alabama, expired tag

• Daniel Sickes, 20, arrested by CCSD for hold for Washington County, AL, felony fleeing and eluding

• Dewarren Davis, 47, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

• Jon B. Parker, 24, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, hold for MDOC, disorderly conduct

• Johnny T. Burns, 35, arrested by CCSD for sale of a controlled substance

• Clayton J. Flowler, 52, arrested by CCSD for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

• William Beckett Turner, 30, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, careless driving

The arrest records are published weekly and information in the records is obtained directly from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department Docket Book. Names of those arrested are not and will not be withheld by request or fee. The arrest docket book is public record and is permissible to view by the public.