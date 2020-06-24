Law enforcement makes drug arrests

Wed, 06/24/2020 - 5:32pm

The Stonewall Police, Enterprise Police, CID, Narcotics officers and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office recently made several drug arrests.

Stonewall PD, CCSO, CID and Narcotics arrested Chris Dew - possession of meth, and Damian Rose - possession of meth and conspiracy to sell meth during a traffic stop. Dew and Rose both were given a $10,000 bond in Justice Court today.

Enterprise Police, CCSO, CID and Narcotics officers initiated several warrants Tuesday that lead to the following arrests:

Zach Parker - possession of paraphernalia

Deborah Thompson - possession of paraphernalia

Guy Hammond - felon in possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

Jeff Peden - 2x sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,500.

Chelcee Vernado - 2x sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,500.

