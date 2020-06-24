Law enforcement makes drug arrests

The Stonewall Police, Enterprise Police, CID, Narcotics officers and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office recently made several drug arrests.

Stonewall PD, CCSO, CID and Narcotics arrested Chris Dew - possession of meth, and Damian Rose - possession of meth and conspiracy to sell meth during a traffic stop. Dew and Rose both were given a $10,000 bond in Justice Court today.

Enterprise Police, CCSO, CID and Narcotics officers initiated several warrants Tuesday that lead to the following arrests:

Zach Parker - possession of paraphernalia

Deborah Thompson - possession of paraphernalia

Guy Hammond - felon in possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

Jeff Peden - 2x sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,500.

Chelcee Vernado - 2x sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $22,500.