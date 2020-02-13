Legendary Rodeo Clown Lecile Harris dies following the 55th Dixie National Rodeo

Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:45pm

JACKSON, Miss. — It is with great sadness we report the peaceful passing of Legendary Rodeo Clown Lecile Harris shortly after the final performance of the 55th annual Dixie National Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo at age 83.

Born in Lake Cormorant, MS, Lecile’s list of acheivements includes induction into numerous Hall of Fames including the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame.  He starred in the television classic Hee Haw for five years, has appeared in numerous movies and television shows, was nomimated ten times as the PRCA Act of the Year, and another ten times as the PRCA Clown of the Year. 

“All of us involved at the Dixie National are truly saddened today.  Everyone from the staff here at the Fairgrounds, to the staff of Harper Morgan Rodeo Company, to our tens of thousands of loyal supporters, sponsors and fans.  We all send our love and wishes to Lecile’s family, friends, and adoring fans around the world.”  Said Steve Hutton, Executive Director of the Mississippi Fair Commission.

“While none of us ever wanted this day to come, we can’t imagine a more fitting way to celebrate his storied life.  God gave us Lecile one more year here at the 55th Dixie National.  One more year to laugh with him and laugh at him.  He’s a legend.  He’s not just a rodeo act, he’s a legend.  I’ll cherish my last picture taken with him during his final performance ever.”

