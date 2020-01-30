Lewis named Waste Pro ‘Young Leaders’ Under 40

Waste Pro’s MS Division Manager Stormy Lewis of Quitman, MS, has received the prestigious Waste360 40 Under 40 Award. The national award honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.

Lewis joined Waste Pro’s Hattiesburg, MS Division as a customer service representative in 2013 while earning her degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Upon graduating, she transitioned into operational duties as the Hattiesburg Division’s first female route supervisor. During her time in this role, she earned her commercial driver’s license (CDL) through Waste Pro’s Co-Heart Program. In early 2019, she was promoted to Operations Manager, a title she held until she earned another promotion in November to Division Manager in Jackson, MS. She is Waste Pro’s youngest Division Manager at 27 years old.

Lewis is a member of Waste Pro’s Leadership Initiative, a mentorship program designed to develop a vibrant second generation of young leaders.

Lewis will formally accept their awards in New Orleans in May during Waste Expo, the annual waste industry conference.

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. is one of the country’s fastest growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in ten southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues exceeding $700 million, serves more than two million residential and 40,000 commercial customers from over 75 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.