Meurer selected for Circle of Excellence

Forty-one Meridian Community College graduates are chosen as members of the Spring 2020 Circle of Excellence. Dustin Meurer of Quitman received the Career and Technical Education Circle of Excellence in Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program.

The students, who studied in both the College’s University Transfer and career and technical education programs, are saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.

Michael Thompson, dean of academic affairs, said the College established Circle of Excellence designation to recognize outstanding MCC graduates during graduation ceremonies. “These graduates are nominated by MCC faculty and staff,” he added.

College faculty and administrators applaud the students’ efforts. “To be chosen for this honor means a student performed exceptionally well academically, and was also a contributor to their community in serving others,” said Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for workforce solutions. “Simply put, they are students who strive for academic excellence and help others along the way.”

MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner said MCC has a long history of outstanding graduates, and the Circle of Excellence is one way the College recognizes these students who have excelled during their time at MCC. “These students have made an impact on this place, and we look forward to watching them take flight and impact the world,” Dr. Huebner said.