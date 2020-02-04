Mildred Loper to be honored this Sunday

A celebration of Miss Mildred Loper’s 100th birthday will be held at Wisteria Manor on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00-3:30. Miss Loper was born February 18, 1920, in Forest, Mississippi. She received degrees from MSCW and the University of Alabama. After teaching for one year at Ethel High School in Ethel, Mississippi, she moved to Quitman and taught history at Quitman High School for 40 years. During those years, she sponsored the Girls’ Reserve and Y-Teens, as well as numerous class plays and senior trips. Twice, she was chosen Star Teacher.

The Mildred Loper Honorary Scholarship has been established in her name and is awarded annually to the student graduating from Quitman High School with the highest academic average in history.

Being selected as an Unsung Hero by the Meridian Star is just one of the many honors Miss Loper has received. She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an education honorary, a trustee of Quitman Public Library, a member of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce, and twice served as president of Quitman Woman’s Club.

A member of First Baptist Church, Miss Loper served as a Sunday school teacher and was on the Library Committee. She is a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and sang with Mature Notes.

Before her move to Wisteria Manor (an assisted living facility), she enjoyed visiting shut-ins, mentoring at Quitman Junior High School, and greeting her former students around Quitman. Her true love is reading! Books of 900 pages are no challenge for her! Often, she reads a couple of books a day.

You are invited to share in this celebration. Remember: February 9, 2020, Wisteria Manor 2:00-3:30 p.m.

No gifts, please.