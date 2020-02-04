Mildred Loper to be honored this Sunday

  • 1079 reads
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:53pm

A celebration of Miss Mildred Loper’s 100th birthday will be held at Wisteria Manor on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00-3:30. Miss Loper was born February 18, 1920, in Forest, Mississippi. She received degrees from MSCW and the University of Alabama. After teaching for one year at Ethel High School in Ethel, Mississippi, she moved to Quitman and taught history at Quitman High School for 40 years. During those years, she sponsored the Girls’ Reserve and Y-Teens, as well as numerous class plays and senior trips. Twice, she was chosen Star Teacher.

The Mildred Loper Honorary Scholarship has been established in her name and is awarded annually to the student graduating from Quitman High School with the highest academic average in history.

Being selected as an Unsung Hero by the Meridian Star is just one of the many honors Miss Loper has received. She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an education honorary, a trustee of Quitman Public Library, a member of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce, and twice served as president of Quitman Woman’s Club.

A member of First Baptist Church, Miss Loper served as a Sunday school teacher and was on the Library Committee. She is a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and sang with Mature Notes.

Before her move to Wisteria Manor (an assisted living facility), she enjoyed visiting shut-ins, mentoring at Quitman Junior High School, and greeting her former students around Quitman. Her true love is reading! Books of 900 pages are no challenge for her! Often, she reads a couple of books a day.

You are invited to share in this celebration. Remember: February 9, 2020, Wisteria Manor 2:00-3:30 p.m.

No gifts, please.

Editorials

The problem of loneliness
Here’s a grim report from The Washington Post website to start the new year: “According to the... READ MORE
Our community will need help
Taxing the poor folks
State drug courts
What would you give?
A new marker for Emmett Till

Obituaries

Paul Richey Brown
Funeral services for Paul Richey Brown were held Friday, January 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church... READ MORE
Darla Underwood McRee
Edwina Norris
Major John Douglas (Doug) Norsworthy
Josephine (Jo) Mason Harrison
Dennis Mack Faircloth

Sports

Bulldogs honored
Congratulations to the following Bulldogs for their outstanding performance in the 2019 football... READ MORE
Sideline View
Sideline Views
Bulldog's remarkable season ends
Panthers Defeated in Playoffs
Enterprise beats Lake in playoff action

Columnists

Learn Through Experience
"Then I saw and considered it; I looked and received instruction." (Pro. 24:32) Experience is a... READ MORE
A Letter Home
Eagles and Buzzards
Happy 186th Birthday Clarke County!
Too blessed to be stressed
Are We There Yet?