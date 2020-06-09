Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Clarke County June 15

Residents of Clarke County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient. The C Spire Health app is no longer a screening tool for COVID-19 testing.

Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.