MOBILE COVID-19 TESTING SET FOR CLARKE, JASPER, Lauderdale COUNTIES

Residents of Clarke and Jasper counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August17:

Jasper County: Heidelberg High School, 804 N. Pine Ave., Heidelberg

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 13:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian

Thousands of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day August 11, a total 11,235 people at 189 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 19,862 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 31,097 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.