Mrs. Mildred Roberts celebrates 97 years

  • 79 reads
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:12pm

Mrs. Mildred Roberts celebrated her 97th birthday Sunday at Wisteria Manor. She was joined by her family and Reverends Pam and Alan Randall.  Mildred was married to the late Vernon Roberts and is the mother of Rose Longwitz Jackson, Johnny Roberts, and Al Roberts.  She is retired from Quitman Schools where she taught second grade, first grade, and kindergarten. She has been a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Quitman.

Obituaries

Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr., 47, of Quitman, MS, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Anderson's... READ MORE
Curtis Henry Graham
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides
Doris Virginia Tucker Schrimpshire

Sports

Sideline View 02/27/20
Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi are 6-1 on the young college baseball season while Mississippi... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views

Columnists

Drop the Stick
“Judge not, that you be not judged.” (Matt. 7:1) If you have ever been on the receiving end of... READ MORE
Early Spring
Grant funding available for producers looking to diversify their operations
Tricare
A Door of Hope
Protective Factors