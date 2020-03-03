Mrs. Mildred Roberts celebrates 97 years

Mrs. Mildred Roberts celebrated her 97th birthday Sunday at Wisteria Manor. She was joined by her family and Reverends Pam and Alan Randall. Mildred was married to the late Vernon Roberts and is the mother of Rose Longwitz Jackson, Johnny Roberts, and Al Roberts. She is retired from Quitman Schools where she taught second grade, first grade, and kindergarten. She has been a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Quitman.