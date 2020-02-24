Nathan Powell Promoted at Citizens National Bank

Nathan Powell has been promoted to the position of a Relationship Banker at Citizens National Bank.

Powell began his career with the Bank in October 2016 as a Personal Banker, and has received several promotions over the course of his career at the Bank. In March 2018, he was promoted to serve as the Assistant Bank Manager at the Bank’s Downtown Banking Center in Meridian, and in July of the same year he transferred to Quitman to serve as Assistant Bank Manager

In February 2019, Powell was promoted to serve as a Credit Analyst in the Bank’s Credit Administration Department, and the experience he gained in that department will be extremely valuable to him as he assumes the role of a Relationship Banker.

Originally from Enterprise, Powell received his Associates degree from East Central Community College in Decatur, and his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

He and his wife, Holly, enjoy volunteering with TopSoccer, Ducks Unlimited, and The Challenger League, which enables mentally and physically challenged youth to enjoy soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia, and Quitman.

The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.