NCNW Presents Honoring Our Youth 2020 Academic Achievement Awards

National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) of Clarke County’s Honoring Our Youth Academic Achievement Awards Program was cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we were still able to offer the competition. This program is available to ALL high school students in Clarke, Jasper, and Wayne counties in Mississippi. First, second, and third place awards are offered at each grade level (9th through 12th). We are happy to announce the following winners for 2020: Brandon Hicks, 12th grader from Quitman High School, first place. Danielle Ryans, 10th grader from Heidelberg High School, first place; and Courtney Milsap, 9th grader from Enterprise High School, first place. NCNW congratulates these students for demonstrating excellence in the classroom and in their respective communities and sincerely thanks all loyal supporters for continuing to make this program possible.