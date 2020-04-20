Person of the Week: Dan Kersh

Happy Birthday Dan Kersh!

Residents in Enterprise are frequently met by the kind smile of Dan Kersh. He is a staple of the community, and everyone there can’t help but cherish his caring and helpful personality.

“Dan is a very special person,” stated Frank Buckley. “Everybody just knows him, and he’s just outright loved. He’s an all-around good person. If you need help with something, he’ll help you if he can.”

Dan was born on April 17, 1951, and was adopted a week later by Benny and Dorothy Kersh. He grew up in Enterprise and still has a love for his Enterprise Bulldogs.

While in high school, Dan enjoyed playing sports.

“He was the backup quarterback when we played football,” said Larry Murray.

His outgoing personality drew in multiple friends, and it is why so many people know and love him today. It also caused him to have a strong work ethic.

“Our dad owned multiple businesses around town, and after high school, Dan would come to work every day,” explained Andy Kersh. “He tries to come by the store everyday if he can.”

While working, Dan came to know the railroad workers.

“He used to go out and meet the railroad guys and wave when they came by,” stated Andy. “They love him and would bring him hats and jackets. He knows a lot of those guys well and can tell you their names.”

Not only does Dan have a strong work ethic, but he also loves to help other. His love for caring led him to volunteer. In fact, he’s one of the founding members of the Enterprise Fire Department.

“Dan retired from the fire department a few years ago,” stated Frank. “When he was active in the department, he usually didn’t go on the medical calls. I remember one time he ended up having to go on a medical call with me, so he told me he would just wait outside and flag down the ambulance for me.”

He isn’t just involved with the fire department, though. Dan is an auxiliary deputy with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department as well.

“Dan has been associated with the Sheriff’s Department as long as I can remember, and he has always responded when needed,” stated Sheriff Todd Kemp. “He does not like dogs. There was a time Dan was on a call with Deputy David Snowden south of Enterprise. When they got out of the patrol car at the house, two dogs came out barking. David began to look for Dan, but he was in the car of the people who lived there.”

Dan is also a Christian who loves his church, Enterprise Baptist Church, which he has attended his whole life.

“He got saved at Enterprise Baptist Church,” said Andy. “Bro. Taylor Wallace baptized him.”

He isn’t a member to just sit back, though. Dan has been known to participate and make an impact in his church.

“He works at the K&L store up there in Enterprise, and he addressed his concerns with a preacher there one time about teenagers driving. The preacher started making notes, and Dan said we had to shake these kids up and get their attention,” explained Frank. “They decided to have an event and called it Youth Shake and whatever the year it was. They had asked Dan if he was going to speak, but he wasn’t sure if he would yet. The night of the presentation, they had 350 teenagers up there. Dan sat with all the speakers. At the end he had something he wanted to say. When he was done, Dan Kersh was the only speaker who got a standing ovation from 350 teenagers. He made a point.”

It is obvious to anyone who meets and knows Dan that he really cares about others. He makes sure to get to know people and will always remember details about them that most people can easily forget, such as graduation dates or birthdays.

“He has a great memory,” stated Andy. “Don’t play any trivia with him because he’s good. He’ll win every time.”

Dan does have some other passions. He loves Elvis Presley and has every record Elvis ever recorded and is a huge Mississippi State fan.

“Everybody loves Dan,” said Andy. “I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t have Dan. I’m going to make sure that Dan is taken care of.”

One thing is for sure: Enterprise would not be the same without Dan Kersh. The community benefits from his infectious smile and willingness to help, and they can’t help but love him.