Person of the Week: Diane Holloman

Most people in Clarke County know Diane Holloman and can’t help but appreciate her sweet, loving smile and welcoming personality.

She was born in Quitman in 1948 to Cleo and Nell Williams, but she had to undergo tragedy in the family at a young age.

“My mother died when I was 10-years-old,” said Diane. “My dad was left with three girls to raise. I had an older sister, Pat, who was married at the time, and I had two younger sisters, Sandra and Sharon.”

A year later, her father married Sybil Gresham from Oklahoma.

“We moved to Oklahoma and lived there for a year,” stated Diane. “My dad convinced our step mom to move back to Quitman. The year I graduated we were blessed with another sister, Beverly.”

In 1969, Diane married the love of her life, Stanley Holloman. Together they had four children who later blessed them with eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. She loves her family and cherishes every moment she is able to spend with them.

“My family is my heart, and we love spending time with them,” stated Diane.

In fact, most of her favorite memories involve being with her family.

“My favorite memories are the times I spent with my kids and the kids at church. We’ve had some wonderful times over the years, and we loved taking summer trips with all our church families,” said Diane. “I miss those times now since my kids are all grown and do not live in Quitman. Two years ago my kids rented a gorgeous six bedroom log house in Sevierville, Tennessee, and celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. We had a great time all being together.”

Diane has always been a hard worker and believes in both working hard and pursuing a higher education.

“I began my working career doing clerical work for several years, and then I got into banking where I worked for around 40 years,” explained Diane. “I attended Meridian Community College and graduated from Ole Miss School of Banking.”

Alongside working, Diane has always played a role in volunteering and participating in clubs in Clarke County, and she has been recognized for her participation and caring about others.

“For several years, I served as President of the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce. I served as chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Festival for several years. I am currently a member of the chamber and help wherever I’m needed,” stated Diane. “To my surprise, I was even chosen to be Citizen of the Year one year.”

Although Diane is now retired, she still stays busy.

“I teach piano lessons three days a week, and I have spent my time catering and cooking for a lot of businesses and families,” said Diane. “You can find me cooking most days. I don’t really have other hobbies. I tried sewing, but I always sewed the seam on the wrong side, so that didn’t work.”

Not only has she been involved in the community, but Diane also has a strong faith and actively participates in her church and is involved in the different outreach activities her church does.

“I attend Coopers Chapel Church and have been there for over 50 years. I have played the organ for most of those years,” explained Diane. “Over 30 years ago, we started going to Lakeside Living Center once a month. I have played the piano for most of those years. We started a prayer breakfasat for kids on Tuesday mornings over 25 years ago. Several of us cooked breakfast every Tuesday morning that school was in session. Since we started the Wednesday night meal several years ago, Stanley and I cook every other Wednesday night. I have served as a Care Group Chairman for the past 30 plus years. I love cooking for our senior citizens and any other members who are sick, had surgery, or just because. We have several mission projects that we work on each year. Our motto at church is ‘We are God’s hands when we serve others,’ and that’s my motto too. Church has always been a priority in my life. I was raised in a Christian home and am proud to say that my kids we raised in a Christian home as well.”

With her love for all those around her and her heart for volunteering in the community, it comes as no surprise that Diane has the following advice for the citizens of Clarke County:

“I would love to see more people volunteering to help with various projects in the county. There are so many elderly people who need a helping hand. If we keep our eyes and ears open, you can always find someone to help. If you feel a little tugging at your heart, you will feel much better if you will put action to that tugging.”