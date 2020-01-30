Person of the Week: Eddy Parker

One person who can be described as dedicated at work and truly loves his family is Eddy Parker.

Eddy graduated from Quitman High School in 1996. While he was there, he constantly made use of critical thinking skills when it involved his classes.

“It just came easy to me,” said Eddy.

Although the material seemed easy, there were some teachers that made a strong impression on Eddy and his life. One of the teachers who made an impact on Eddy was none other than Mrs. Daisy Mackenzie.

“I’m a better person for having her as a teacher,” stated Eddy. “She was hard on me and called me out when I was wrong, and that made me a better person in the long run.”

Now, Eddy is the manager at Cash Savers in Quitman and works hard every day to make sure that everything goes well at the store.

“I’m the manager, which means I do whatever needs to be done. I stock shelves, handle personnel, scheduling, ordering the food, and anything else that is needed around the store,” explained Eddy. “Greer’s believes in working managers, so it is very rare to find me sitting in my office.”

He enjoys being able to help his employees, and he does a great job at the store keeping everything orderly. In fact, the thing he dislikes the most is having to be in charge and handle unorganized chaos.

“I don’t like to be in charge of pandemonium,” stated Eddy. “I like for there to be some form of organization.”

Thanks to Eddy, Cash Savers doesn’t only sell groceries. Eddy has an Associate’s Degree in Horticulture and Forestry and is the reason Cash Savers also sells the different plants in front of the store.

“I’m the only one who fools with the plants in front of the store,” stated Eddy.

Naturally, he doesn’t spend all of his time at work. Eddy has a wonderful family at home that he loves to spend time with. In fact, that is his favorite thing to do.

“My kids are my greatest accomplishment,” explained Eddy. “My favorite thing to do is spend time with my kids. Seeing them accomplish different things is just awesome. I love to see them succeed and go after the different things they want to do.”

With his family driven life, Eddy doesn’t just sit on the sidelines and watch from afar. He makes sure to get involved in some of the things his children are interested in and makes memories with them.

“I’ve coached summer league ball for the past four years,” stated Eddy. “I usually end up coaching a team that one of my kids is on, so there isn’t any particular age group that I always work with. We play for Enterprise now.”

Coaching summer league isn’t the only thing that Eddy enjoys doing when he is not at work.

“I enjoy hunting and fishing when I have time to go,” said Eddy.

It comes as no surprise that the advice Eddy has to offer everyone is a perfect fit for both the family and the workplace:

“Never give up. Never stop trying. Failure is okay. Failure means you tried, so just try again.”