Person of the Week: Julie Holt

“Do more things for the youth,” advised Julie Holt. “Do something to get them involved in more positive activities.”

Just like her advice, Julie has a giving heart that is devoted to doing everything she can to help her community.

Julie was originally born in Quitman, but she lived in California for many years. While in California, she and her husband owned a little record store for 15 years that sold a variety of items. She also wrote for and acted in some shows while she was in Hollywood. It was her husband who first suggested moving back to Mississippi.

“My husband decided that we would move back to Mississippi. It has everything we could want here. We have land that we can hunt and fish on,” reminisced Julie. “I found Quitman to be a very unique and friendly town. My husband wanted to retire here because he loved the atmosphere and how quiet and peaceful it is.”

As soon as she came back to Quitman, she started doing everything she could to help the surrounding community. One of the amazing things she has done is create The Christian News, the county’s first African American newspaper.

“I started out with a small printing company called Copytime Printing, and I was doing funeral programs and church programs. It dawned on me that the churches didn’t know what was going on among the other churches, so I decided to do a newsletter and called it ‘The Christian News,’” explained Julie. “It was only two pages; then, it evolved to a black and white newspaper. The newspaper became popular and evolved into an all color newsletter that went to all the churches in the area that would support it. It had to be supported because the paper was free.”

She stayed active with the newspaper for over 24 years. Recently, Julie has stopped publication and is debating on whether she will completely retire or start it back up, but she has hopes that someone else will continue the tradition.

“I’m trying to find someone to take it over so that it can stay in the community because it really is needed,” stated Julie. “I know the community misses it. I started it, and now I would like for someone to step up to the plate and continue it, but it’s a lot of work.”

The Christian News isn’t the only thing that Mrs. Holt has started up in the community to be a big benefit. She is also the founder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Parade and has high hopes that it will unite the community.

“I decided to start the Unity Parade to bring everyone in the community together,” said Julie. “I know some people in the industry and Hollywood who were from this area and thought that it could help put Quitman on the map as a place that is not racially divided, but show that we are together. I’m still working on that.”

She frequently contacts different people from the area, such as Anderson Cooper, to try and get participation and support for the even each year.

All of her hard work has definitely not gone unnoticed. She received a proclamation for her newspaper and was chosen as “One Who Cares” by WTOK; however, Julie is very humble when it comes to her successes.

“I’m just an ordinary person trying to make a difference,” said Julie. “I love working in different organizations. Whatever I can do to help Quitman, I do.”

She has participated in most of the organizations that have been in the county, past and present. She was active in the Lion’s Club and has been a member of the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition for ten years. Julie is very active in her church and holds a variety of positions within the church.

She even has a role on the radio as a church announcer for Clarke County on 104.1 FM, Joy in the Morning Show.

With everything that she does for the community, it is hard to imagine that she has time for anything else, but she does make sure to make time for her greatest joy: her daughter, Taniya. Julie is an amazing mom who does everything she can for Taniya and has loved being able to give her different opportunities. There is pure joy in her eyes as she discusses her daughter and everything that she has accomplished.

As time goes on, Julie Holt will continue to find more projects to do that are a benefit to everyone around her, and her vibrant smile will continue to encourage everyone she meets along the way.