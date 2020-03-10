Person of the Week: Logan Kelly

“Don’t neglect any one aspect of your life,” advises Quitman High School Senior, Logan Kelly. “Make sure you’re trying to be fit, care about your education, read, socialize, have fun, spend time with your family, and spend time in your faith. All of those things are important. Don’t neglect any of them, or it can drag you down. Take care of your whole self.”

Logan uses his own advice every day, and it shows in both his academics and extracurricular activities. His freshman year, Logan made a name for himself at Quitman High School by scoring a 32 on the ACT. Naturally, the principal and teachers beamed with pride when he announced his score; although it did make an impact on Logan, he doesn’t allow a test score to be the only thing that defines him.

“When I made a 32 on the ACT in ninth grade, it turned the tables for me, and I knew that I would be able to do something big,” stated Logan. “It changed the way I was perceived around the school. It’s on paper now showing that I’m smart, but I don’t think it’s really that significant. I’ll always be the same person.”

He has taken the ACT test since his freshman year and has attained a 35 as his top score. Thanks to his score, Logan is this year’s Star Student, and he has chosen Ms. Tammy Alford to be the Star Teacher.

His intelligence is not only shown in his ACT score, however. The last time last ranks were given, he was labeled as the Valedictorian of his class.

Recently, Logan was named as a National Merit Scholar Finalist. There were many steps that he had to go through in order to achieve that honor. Some of the requirements were to score in the top percent on the PSAT, write an essay, and have a letter of recommendation from a school principal.

As a National Merit Scholar Finalist, Logan has some outstanding scholarships to a variety of colleges. He has already applied to multiple colleges, and he is ecstatic that the scholarships awarded from being a finalist include some of the places he has applied.

Not only has Logan applied at some of the surrounding colleges, but he has also applied and interviewed with a few Ivy League colleges. The colleges should begin to send out acceptance letters at the end of March.

“I don’t want to say exactly where I plan to attend just yet,” said Logan. “I would rather wait to receive acceptance letters before I say any specific college. All of the colleges I applied to have a great economics program, and that is what I’m planning on majoring in. I would love to start my own business doing something in the financial sector one day.”

It is obvious to anyone who knows Logan that he is highly intelligent. He doesn’t only focus on completing academic work, though. Logan participates in a variety of clubs and other extracurricular activities that the school offers. He has been team captain of the quiz bowl team and went to district in both his sophomore and senior years, has gone to nationals each year in high school with FBLA and placed third nationally in business communications when he was in tenth grade, and is an active member in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. He has been the FBLA president for the past two years and has been the Student Council president for his class for the past three years.

Logan makes a point to participate in activities that will help keep him fit. When he was younger, he took karate. He found another thing that he enjoyed doing when he reached the sixth grade: band. His love for band has never diminished, and it has even helped to bring him out of his shell and opened the door for Logan to experience other extracurricular opportunities.

“I feel like band hasn’t only helped me musically,” explained Logan. “It has also helped me socially and has helped give me an athletic interest. I had to get fit for marching band in ninth grade. That resulted in me running, and running led to an interest in powerlifting.”

When he first started track, he ran the 1600 and 3200 meter races. It was during a run that Logan decided to give powerlifting a try.

“I was out running one day and decided I didn’t just want to be small,” stated Logan. “I decided I would try powerlifting too. Power lifting has really changed my perspective, confidence, and personality in general. There’s just something about being stronger that makes you more confident. I still do track. I’m just throwing instead of running now.”

He enjoys all of the extracurricular activities and sports that he plays: band, tennis, track, and powerlifting; however, the one that started it all for him is band, and it will forever leave him with some amazing memories.

“I will always remember when Mr. Sorto took us [seniors] to the top of the bleachers during our last practice right before the state championships to watch the band play from a different perspective. We just danced to the music, had an emotional moment, and hugged at the end. It really was a nice experience,” reminisced Logan. “Another favorite memory of mine is when Jay played defense in the middle of a marching band competition. I had a little solo, and he came in playing defense during the solo. It all worked out, and we got first in drumline.”

The drumline has been another family for Logan, and he has been co-captain for the past two years. He doesn’t only use his drumming abilities at school though. Logan actively plays the drums at First Baptist Church in Quitman every Sunday.

Without a doubt, Logan has made sure to take time out for every part of his life instead of only focusing on one thing. That has been a huge benefit for him and has helped him be the well-rounded individual he is today.