Person of the Week: Mike Robinson

“Woke up at 5 a.m., an put on my camouflage/Wiped off my .243 and fired up my Dodge/Headed out to my ol’ deer stand back in the pines/ Gonna get me a ten point buck with 11 inch tines, yeah/Cause I’m a backwoods boy/ Grew up on a dirt road/ I’m a backwoods boy/ With no better place to go/ Waitin’ on a deer, wishin’ on a star/I’ll always be true to my heart/ Cause I’m a backwoods boy” (Josh Turner).

One person who is definitely true to his heart and loves living that simple country lifestyle if Mike Robinson.

“I love to hunt,” said Mike. “I deer hunt in the winter and turkey hunt in the spring. I just love hunting.”

Although Mike is an avid hunter during hunting season, there is another season he loves just as much: football season. He has always been a big fan of Alabama football and will go watch them play any time he can get the chance.

“I’ve always loved me some Alabama football,” said Mike. “I’m really hoping they’ll still be able to play this year with all of the stuff that happening now.”

He may love to relax with hunting and football, but Mike knows the meaning of hard work. In fact, if he isn’t in a hunting stand, he is usually doing one of his jobs.

“I work all the time,” explained Mike. “I’m the water and wastewater operator for the Town of Stonewall, and you can usually find me cutting grass during the summer.”

Despite having to work hard every weekday and every other weekend, Mike loves his job and counts it as one of his blessings.

“I have a great job. I give God the credit for it,” stated Mike. “If it weren’t for Him, I wouldn’t be able to do it. There are a lot of sleepless nights if I leave work and something isn’t quite working right. I worry that it may stop working in the middle of the night. I have a good mayor and board. It takes that for me to be able to do what I do. My number one agenda is to make sure the citizens of Stonewall have good, clean drinking water. I love what I do.”

He has been very successful with his goal of making sure that the Town of Stonewall has great drinking water. In fact, he received an award for being third in the state for best drinking water.

Not only does he work with the water in Stonewall, but Mike is also on the Harmony Water Board.

When he isn’t working or hunting, Mike loves to be able to spend time with his family. He has one daughter and three amazing grandchildren that he loves very much. In fact, his family makes up his best memories.

“The most memorable days for me are when Amber killed her first deer while hunting with me and the days my grandkids were born,” smiled Mike. “I work with the public and haven’t been able to really see any of them since this virus got started because I don’t want to possibly expose them to anything. I miss being able to see them and am ready for all of this to be over so I can see them again.”

On Sundays, Mike attends Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and he loves his church and church family dearly.

“I love going to church,” said Mike. “I miss being able to go in the church and see everyone right now.”

Despite not being able to see and visit the ones he loves like he would usually do, Mike doesn’t let it discourage him too much. He just puts his faith in God and trusts that everything will turn out better in the end. In fact, it is his faith that leads him to give the following advice:

“Put God first in everything, and be mindful of others during this virus.”