Person of the Week: Porsche Jones

Anyone who goes to the supervisor’s office at the courthouse can’t help but see and speak to the beautiful, sweet secretary, Porsche Jones.

“I’ve worked at the courthouse for five years,” stated Porsche. “I stay busy, so I don’t really have time for many breaks.”

She definitely works hard to make sure everything is taken care of correctly for the supervisors. In fact, anyone who needs to see the supervisors and speak about something at one of the board meetings has to speak with Porsche first.

“I write the agendas for the board, so people have to come to me to make sure they are on the agenda,” explained Porsche. “I also deal with all the travel, receive all the money, and help pay the utility bills.”

Although this hard working young lady enjoys her job and does anything she is asked, she also enjoys her time outside of work as well.

“When I’m not working, I enjoy going shopping, eating, and hanging out with family and friends,” said Porsche. “As surprising as it may seem, I actually like to read as well.”

Her radiant smile suggests that she is constantly happy, but she has faced loss in the past that still has a huge impact on her today.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through is losing my best friend, Christopher, to kidney disease,” said Porsche. “Some days it’s really hard, but I know that he would want me to keep going and do my best at everything. That’s what helps get me through the hard days.”

Porsche wears a necklace with Christopher’s name on it every day to keep his memory alive and help inspire and motivate her to keep on going, even when everything seems tough.

Anyone who hasn’t seen Porsche in the courthouse or out shopping has most likely spotted her at any Quitman High School football, baseball, or basketball game. She is a very devoted sister who loves and spoils her little brother, Jed Lewis, more than anything.

“I go to all of Jed’s games,” said Porsche. “He’s a really good athlete.”

Porsche graduated from Quitman in 2011 and was a starter in basketball her freshman year, so it comes as no surprise that she actually has a friendly competition with Jed about who the better athlete is.

“We always have a competition about who the better athlete is,” stated Porsche. “He has more trophies because he plays more sports than I did. I have a big glass MVP trophy and tell him that it is better than all of his.”

Although she is very proud of Jed’s athletic talents, Porsche is most excited about something else for Jed.

“The best thing that has happened to me was hearing Jed say that he passed all of his state tests and will be able to graduate this year!” exclaimed Porsche. “I’m so proud of him, and now we get to go through all of the graduation festivities.”

With such a beautiful countenance, inside and out, it is surprising to know that Porsche isn’t currently dating anyone. In fact, outside of work and supporting Jed, Porsche tends to stay off the radar. She worked with the Golden Royales at one point, but she is no longer with the dance team.

Naturally, her supportive nature provides advice that everyone can benefit from:

“Always do your best in everything that you do.”