Pray for our Soldiers

  • 1670 reads
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:49pm

Five of our local men have been deployed with the Army National Guard, 1/204 Air Defense Artillery Battalion out of Newton, MS. 2LT. Edward Kramer of Quitman and Staff Sgt. Randy Harper was deployed Saturday, March 7, to Eastern Europe to support the U.S. Army’s European Command. PV2 Calvin Farmer of Enterprise, Spec. Larry Simmons of Stonewall, and Spec. Jarred Ivy of Enterprise, was deployed to the National Capital Region to assist the U.S. Army’s Homeland Defense Mission. Farmer also left March 7. Simmons and Ivey left in February. We would like to wish these brave men the best and thank you for your sacrifice. Pictured are Farmer, Kramer and Harper.

Obituaries

Calvin Adams Sanders
Calvin Adams Sanders, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center... READ MORE
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Curtis Henry Graham
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides

Sports

Sideline View 03/12/2020
It’s March so we have daylight saving time, a full moon, a Friday the 13th and of course my... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/27/20
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View

Columnists

Protection from covid-19
The news is filled with information about the Coronavirus, also knows as Covid-19.  A friend of... READ MORE
Notes from the Mayor March 12, 2020
Don't throw it away!
Watching the Neighborhood
The National Defense Authorization Act
Closer Than A Brother