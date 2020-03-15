Pray for our Soldiers

Five of our local men have been deployed with the Army National Guard, 1/204 Air Defense Artillery Battalion out of Newton, MS. 2LT. Edward Kramer of Quitman and Staff Sgt. Randy Harper was deployed Saturday, March 7, to Eastern Europe to support the U.S. Army’s European Command. PV2 Calvin Farmer of Enterprise, Spec. Larry Simmons of Stonewall, and Spec. Jarred Ivy of Enterprise, was deployed to the National Capital Region to assist the U.S. Army’s Homeland Defense Mission. Farmer also left March 7. Simmons and Ivey left in February. We would like to wish these brave men the best and thank you for your sacrifice. Pictured are Farmer, Kramer and Harper.