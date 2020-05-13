Providing joy through art

Even in the midst of this time of social distancing, a little ray of sunshine can be found. And, that’s exactly what the residents at Summerland Manor found with some beautiful Sun Catchers!

Now let me back up and explain. Since 2012 Jasper County Center/Jones College has offered stained glass classes taught by Enterprise artist BJ Hatten. As a Christmas project the class participated in Meridian’s Trees of Christmas display at the city’s antebellum home, Merrehope. That’s when the fun began! The treeful of shiny, brilliant, pieces of art came down after 6 weeks of viewing in Meridian and were returned home to their creators.

Since the assisted living and nursing homes are on a no-visitor status, and with the shelter-in-place order in effect, Ms. Lela Bryan, class participant, got to thinking, “What can I do to bring a little happiness to those residents?” The idea came to her to donate the beautiful Sun Catchers to Summerland Manor, which at one time had been home to her mother.

She immediately contacted the stained glass group to hear what they thought about the idea, and an overwhelmingly response of “YES!” got the ball rolling! Everyone was so excited as the pieces were donated and collected.

On the Saturday before Easter, Ms. Bryan and Ms. Sherry Gieger loaded their ladders and hung the Sun Catchers at Summerland Manor. As they approached each room from the outside, they would knock on the window and chat up a storm with the resident inside while cleaning windows and adding the precious, blue sparkling glass pieces. So in this time of quarantine, many smiles and much joy and excitement was shared from both sides of the window – all because of a Sun Catcher!

The residents and staff of Summerland Manor would like to thank this group for their thoughtfulness and willingness to share this project with them. It has truly brightened their day with a ray of sunshine!

From what I gathered from Lela, they aren’t finished yet! Next stop for more Sun Catchers will be down the road at at Diversicare of Tylertown where Ms. Gieger’s mother is a resident.

In the pictures above, Sherry Gieger chats with Ms. Grace Sims through the window as she hangs a sun catcher; and Sherry and Lela practice good social distancing as they complete the project.