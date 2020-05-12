QSD wins court case against Wayne County Schools

A FINAL JUDGMENT was entered on April 30, 2020 in favor of the Quitman School District of Clarke County, Mississippi for $1,805,666.00 against the Wayne County School District. The litigation has been pending since December, 2011 and dealt with the failure of the Wayne County School District to properly pay 16th section trust revenues associated with land townships shared with the Quitman School District dating back as far as 1981.

Long time school board attorneys, Robert H. Compton, with Witherspoon & Compton, LLC of Meridian, and Terry L. Caves with Caves & Caves, PLLC of Laurel, Mississippi represented the Quitman School District. The Quitman School District's expert witness was Stephanie B. Smith, CPA, CFF with Grantham Poole, certified accountants, Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The Wayne County School District was represented by attorneys William Whitehead of Hattiesburg, and Shannon Clark of Waynesboro, Mississippi.