Quilt Exhibit at Quitman Public Library

Quitman Public Library is honored to display this important handmade quilt completed in 2019 and titled Underground Railroad Quilt. The Underground Railroad is the name for the secret route fugitives took to escape to freedom. In order to represent the various skin tones of African American people, the colors chosen for the quilt are different shades of brown. The patterns used in the construction of this quilt represent a complex code system that fugitives may have used to ready themselves for escape. The patterns were said to have been memorized as means to know what to do on the trip and where to go.

The quilt is on loan from the Ebonette Club who received the quilt as a gift from Ms. Cynthia A. Brown.

Ms. Brown is a graduate of Quitman High School, Class of 1974, and was the recipient of the Ebonette Club Scholarship. She is the daughter of Anderson and Sally Brown who were residents of Shubuta, Mississippi. Ms. Brown is a retired Public Librarian from The Louisville Free Library in Louisville, Kentucky. Seeing the Era of the Underground Railroad as an important part of history and being an admirer of quilts in general, Ms. Brown decided to make one of her own and constructed the Underground Railroad Story Quilt.

All are welcome to come and view the quilt.

A most gracious thank you to these dedicated women who took part in the construction of this quilt:

Cindee Ferris

Lori Forsythe

Patricia Knoechel

Amie Potter

Betty Rhodabach

Aiko Rogers

Carol Selepec

Sonya Price

Teresa Varnes

A Sample Story of an Underground Railroad Quilt

This story includes all of the patterns of the quilt that is exhibited.

The Monkey Wrench turns the Wagon Wheel toward Canada by way of the Crossroads. Dig a Log Cabin in the ground by the Railroad. Shoofly told us to dress up in cotton and satin Bow Ties. Follow the Drunkard’s Path beside the Nine-Patch. Save the Broken Dishes and take the Sailboat across the Great Lakes to the North Star above Canada.