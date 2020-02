Panther Powerlifters went to a District Powerlifting Meet in Florence on February 1 and did an amazing job representing the school district. The team received fourth place in the competition, and multiple team members received medals. The following students placed in the competition:

Crishawn McMickle 1st Place – 132

Lakedrick Smith 2nd Place – 148

Logan Kelly 2nd Place – 181

Tyrese Miller 2nd Place – 275