Reminders from the Sheriff’s Department

After numerous problems with four wheelers causing damage to county roads and private properties in the Basic City area, authorities would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to ride off-road vehicles on county roads.

“The county does still have a lot of dirt roads. That does not mean that you can use those dirt roads to go mud riding and tear up the county road,” stated Chief Deputy Barry White. “When you venture off those county roads, you’re always on someone else’s property. The county has to go repair things as people are tearing up the roads and pulling up culverts. The individuals are also damaging private property.”

Authorities will prosecute anyone found to be illegally riding off-road vehicles on the county roads or trespassing on private property while riding. They ask that anyone that knows who is riding and trespassing on private property call and report it to crime stoppers.

With school being back in for a month already, authorities would also like to remind the citizens to be mindful around school buses.

“Enterprise has been back in school for a month now, but with Quitman starting back there will be even more buses on the roads now,” explained White. “Please slow down and don’t go around school buses when their stop signs are out. Be aware that there are children on the side of the road at bus stops.”