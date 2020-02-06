Shubuta Mayor Loses Home

Thu, 02/06/2020 - 5:21pm

Emergency responders received a call on January 31 involving a residential fire.

The fire had already fully engulfed the home of Shubuta Mayor Cleveland “Baba” Peebles by the time a neighbor discovered it. The neighbor immediately called 911 to report the blaze. 

Shubuta, Carmichael, DeSoto, Harmony, Quitman, and Beaverdam fire departments responded to the call and rushed to the scene as quickly as they could.

“Before the departments could arrive on scene, the fire had completely engulfed the structure,” stated Eddy Ivy.

Unfortunately, the residence was a total loss.

“Right now, the cause and origin of the fire are still undetermined because of the extent of damage,” explained Ivy, “but we are working to find the cause as we do on every fire.”

Clarke County Fire Investigator Shane Harper is still investigating the fire.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported from the fire. BaBa was not home at the time of the fire, and there was no one else in the residence. It was a blessing that there were no injuries caused by the flames, but there are also other blessings due to the proximity to other buildings.

“We were very fortunate that the historic baptist church was not a secondary fire because of exposure,” stated Ivy. “The church is very close to the house.”

